Bengaluru-based Doctor Hangs Self in Govt Medical College in Nagpur
Dr Manyu Kumar Vaidya, a Bengaluru resident who was in the first-year of his MD course in gynaecology, hanged himself in his room in the early hours of the day, a Tehsil police station official said.
Representative image.
Nagpur: A 26-year-old doctor of the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College (IGGMC) in Nagpur allegedly committed suicide in his hostel room on Friday, police said.
"The incident came to light at around 9am. We have not found any suicide note. He made some phone calls before committing suicide. We are probing the incident," he added.
