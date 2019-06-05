English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bengaluru-based Journalist Found Hanging at Home, Probe Underway
Nayaz Khan. who worked as a stringer with local news channel Praja TV, is survived by his wife and daughter.
Nayaz Khan worked as a stringer with a local news channel.
Bengaluru: A city-based journalist was found hanging at his home in KR Puram early on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Nayaz Khan.
Khan worked as a stringer with local news channel Praja TV. An investigation is underway and police have registered a case of unnatural death under 174 of the CrPC. The body has been sent for post-mortem.
The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield) and Bengaluru City Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar visited the spot.
Khan is survived by his wife and daughter.
