Bengaluru-based Journalist Found Hanging at Home, Probe Underway

Nayaz Khan. who worked as a stringer with local news channel Praja TV, is survived by his wife and daughter.

Updated:June 5, 2019, 4:18 PM IST
Bengaluru: A city-based journalist was found hanging at his home in KR Puram early on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Nayaz Khan.

Khan worked as a stringer with local news channel Praja TV. An investigation is underway and police have registered a case of unnatural death under 174 of the CrPC. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield) and Bengaluru City Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar visited the spot.

Khan is survived by his wife and daughter.

