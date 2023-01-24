CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#LiveCricket#Budget2023#IndvsNZ
Home » News » India » Bengaluru: Better Roads, Footpaths, Drains a Priority for Majority of Respondents in BBMP Survey
1-MIN READ

Bengaluru: Better Roads, Footpaths, Drains a Priority for Majority of Respondents in BBMP Survey

By: News Desk

Edited By: Jessica Jani

News18.com

Last Updated: January 24, 2023, 11:19 IST

Bengaluru, India

A cave-in on Brigade Road in Bengaluru. (File photo: Screengrab/ Twitter)

A cave-in on Brigade Road in Bengaluru. (File photo: Screengrab/ Twitter)

BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Girinath on Monday said that 16,261 people participated in the survey and 67 per cent of them demanded that road infrastructure, footpaths, and drain maintenance be prioritised

As per a survey conducted by the Bengaluru civic body ahead of its budget, citizens want better roads, streetlights and pedestrian ways. The My City My Budget campaign survey was conducted by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) along with city-based NGO Janaagraha,

People from 243 wards in eight zones of the city participated in the survey, as per a report by the Indian Express. BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Girinath on Monday said that 16,261 people participated in the survey and 67 per cent of them demanded that road infrastructure, footpaths, and drain maintenance should be prioritised.

Data shared by the BBMP showed that citizens focused on maintenance of footpaths, roads and drains. “In terms of road infrastructure, citizens have prioritised over 1,490 km of existing roads to be repaired; over 470 km of new footpaths to be created, and to repair over 950 km of existing footpaths. The citizens reiterated the need for having safer streets by requesting to provide adequate streetlights to over 240 km of our streets," the BBMP said.

Citizens have demanded for policy formulation which will help clean the environment and develop climate resistance in view of rising pollution levels, Girinath said, as per the report.

Citizens of Mahadevapura, Yelahanka and Dasarahalli also demanded to augment Solid Waste Management infrastructure. In the survey, 56 per cent of inputs received belong to the Inner Wards (West, South, and East Zones) while 44 per cent came from Outer Zones (Bommanahalli, Dasarahalli, Mahadevapura, Raja Rajeshwari Nagara, and Yelahanka).

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. BBMP
  2. bengaluru
  3. Bengaluru Roads
  4. civic body
  5. footpaths
  6. roads
  7. survey
first published:January 24, 2023, 11:12 IST
last updated:January 24, 2023, 11:19 IST
Read More