Blind Couple's Baby Stolen in Bengaluru, Kidnapper's Kin Return 8-month-old After Watching TV Report

A blind couple was reunited with their eight-month-old baby, three days after the infant was kidnapped from a bus stand in Bengaluru.BK Chinnu and Basavaraju had arrived in Bengaluru from Raichur on Saturday when their son, Sagar, was kidnapped from the Majestic Bus Stand. Police said that the relatives of the suspect who allegedly stole the baby had handed him over to cops after seeing news reports of the missing infant.The baby was kidnapped after the couple had reached Majestic on April 27 at 7am to meet a relative after an overnight journey from Raichur. They then moved to the BMTC bus station and were waiting for the next bus at platform number 19D when the infant started crying.Chinnu took the baby with her to the nearest drinking water kiosk, where she said a lady offered to help her with the baby and took off with him. The couple, who had returned to their village Arakere, are on their way back to Bengaluru to take their son."The relatives of the suspect came to the station and handed over the baby. They say some lady had given them the baby and disappeared. When they saw reports of the missing baby in papers and TV, they came to the station with the baby. We are questioning them," said a police officer.