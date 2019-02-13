English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bengaluru Businessman Held for Defaulting Income Tax Payment With Arrears of Rs 11.94 Cr
In a press release, the income tax department said the business was arrested by the Tax Recovery Officer (TRO) on Monday when he was about to leave India from the international Airport in Mumbai.
Representative image.
Loading...
Bengaluru: A city-based businessman, who has defaulted on income tax payments with arrears of Rs 11.94 crore plus interest, was on Tuesday detained to a civil prison at Parappana Agrahara Central Jail for six months for failing to make satisfactory arrangement for payment of arrears, officials said.
In a press release, the income tax department said the business was arrested by the Tax Recovery Officer (TRO) on Monday when he was about to leave India from the international Airport in Mumbai.
He was produced before the Tax Recovery Officer-6 in Bengaluru on Tuesday, following which he was committed to civil prison for six months.
"The said income tax defaulter was intercepted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Mumbai International Airport at 2.30 am on Monday. He owed income tax and penalty arrears of Rs 11.94 crores plus interest," said the I-T Department without divulging the name of the person.
Besides non-payment of due taxes, the defaulter was found to have illegally transferred property situated at Yeshwanthpur.
In the case of income tax evasion, tax recovery officers can attach and sell the movable property of the accused, arrest and detain the person in prison and appoint a receiver to manage the defaulter's business.
However, in this case the sale of immovable property was obstructed by the defaulter.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
In a press release, the income tax department said the business was arrested by the Tax Recovery Officer (TRO) on Monday when he was about to leave India from the international Airport in Mumbai.
He was produced before the Tax Recovery Officer-6 in Bengaluru on Tuesday, following which he was committed to civil prison for six months.
"The said income tax defaulter was intercepted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Mumbai International Airport at 2.30 am on Monday. He owed income tax and penalty arrears of Rs 11.94 crores plus interest," said the I-T Department without divulging the name of the person.
Besides non-payment of due taxes, the defaulter was found to have illegally transferred property situated at Yeshwanthpur.
In the case of income tax evasion, tax recovery officers can attach and sell the movable property of the accused, arrest and detain the person in prison and appoint a receiver to manage the defaulter's business.
However, in this case the sale of immovable property was obstructed by the defaulter.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
250 Shanties Gutted In Fire In Delhi’s Paschim Puri
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
-
Monday 11 February , 2019
News18 Explains: Why Priyanka Gandhi's Roadshow Is Significant For Congress
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 250 Shanties Gutted In Fire In Delhi’s Paschim Puri
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
Monday 11 February , 2019 News18 Explains: Why Priyanka Gandhi's Roadshow Is Significant For Congress
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC Hands Shannon Gabriel Four-ODI Suspension For Abusive Comments
- Mahindra XUV300 Launching Tomorrow, AMT Gearbox to Come Soon
- All-New Maruti Suzuki Alto Spied Ahead of Launch in 2019
- Gully Ki Awaaz: The Hip-Hop Revolution on the Streets of Mumbai
- Chennai Resident Finds Bloodied Band-aid in Half-Eaten Food; Swiggy Apologises
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results