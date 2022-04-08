Bengaluru Businessman Sets Son on Fire After Dispute over Rs 1.5 Crore; Video Viral on Internet

In a shocking incident, a businessman man set his son afire after a financial dispute in Bengaluru. The son, who was admitted to hospital, later died of burn injuries and the accused father was arrested on Thursday.

The disturbing incident was caught on social media and has been viral on the internet. In the video, the victim is seen coming out of the building drenched in paint thinner. The accused can be seen following him and lighting a matchstick.

The accused couldn’t light the matchstick in the fist attempt. However, in the second attempt he lights the matchstick and set his son ablaze after which the victim was seen running with his clothes on fire.

A shocking incident has come to light from Bengaluru where a father set his son on fire. The incident is said to have happened on April 1st.Surendra, a businessman & resident of #Bengaluru set his son Arpit on fire over financial issues.#Karnataka #Bangalore #DisturbingVisuals pic.twitter.com/c7A178RyoU — Abu Izzah 🇮🇳 (@AbooIzzah) April 7, 2022

The locals had then rushed the victim to Victoria Hospital and he had said to suffer 60 percent burn injuries and remained admitted for two days. The son died due to the injuries two days later on Thursday.

Advertisement

Surendra, the accused, was running a fabrication unit and has made his son Arpith its in-charge.

Police said Arpith could not manage the unit properly and was unable to give account’s detail for Rs 1.5 crore earlier too. This time, Arpith spent Rs 12,000 for personal reasons due to which his father got infuriated.

On the fateful day, the father and son duo quarrelled over the issue and Arpith told his father that he wouldn’t give details of the accounts as he is determined to finish him (Surendra) off.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.