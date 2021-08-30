Bengaluru Child, Kidnapped for 'Adoption', Now has Hindu and Muslim Parents

A year back, a 2 year, 3-month-old baby was kidnapped and sold to a Hindu couple who did not have children. And now the baby is reunited with biological parents and it also has Hindu parents who took care of the baby for more than a year.

In November 2020, a Muslim child goes missing from the Byatarayanapura police limits of Bengaluru. A missing case was filed, but the police could not solve the case then. But recently police started reinvestigating the case and new evidence and facts surfaced. Based on a tip-off, police managed to arrest one Karthik, who allegedly kidnapped the baby and sold it for Rs 60,000.

Karthik had a girlfriend near the boy’s home in Byatarayanapura. Karthik was a habitual offender and earlier arrested in a bike theft case and sent to judicial custody. After being released on bail, Karthik started a vegetable shop in Hosur, on the outskirts of Bengaluru which is in Tamil Nadu.

One of his friends told him that a couple who doesn’t have a child is looking for adoption. Karthik had noticed a baby playing near his girlfriend’s house in Byatarayanapura. Then he met the childless couple and told them that, a baby is orphaned after both of its parents died due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The couple trusted him and agreed to get the child.

Later, he abducted the baby and took it to Hosur. The couple was so happy that they got the baby and they asked Karthik for documents for legal adoption. Karthik said he will get it the next day, but he never returned to the couple.

He had already taken Rs 60,000 from the couple and he even changed his number. According to the police, the couple waited for a month and tried to reach him. But he was never to be seen. The couple had given a complaint to Hosur police explaining the incident. However, the case was not taken seriously and the baby started growing up with new parents.

Police who launched the investigation started finding people who stopped coming to the area in the last year. They happened to know that a man was coming to meet a girl earlier and he suddenly stopped visiting. On questioning the girl, she said that her boyfriend used to come and he is no more in touch with her.

Police took photos of Karthik from her and circulated them to all the police stations of Karnataka and also border districts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh.

Later the police managed to get the phone number of Karthik through a mutual friend of Karthik’s ex-girlfriend and Karthik. The number was traced to Hosur and police took him to custody on suspicion.

In the beginning days, the baby was muttering a little Urdu, the baby’s mother tongue. And later it has started transforming to be a Hindu kid. The kid started talking in Kannada and now it talks fluently in Kannada and it doesn’t remember a word in Urdu, says police.

“Both couples are victims here. We have not booked a case against the couple who took the baby, because they wanted to adopt legally. They never harmed the child and they have given everything to the child,” a senior police officer said.

The biological parents had two kids, including the one kidnapped. But the first baby died due to some disease and they had an only child. On the other side, the adopted parents given birth to twins and both of the children had died and the couple cannot conceive again. Now both families have similar feelings and love towards the baby.

“Both parents mutually agreed to take care of the child. We are really happy to see the gesture of biological parents who understood the pain of Hindu parents. We are sure, both of them will shower much love to baby,” police said.​

