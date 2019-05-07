Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bengaluru Citizens Protest Against Supreme Court Panel's Decision on CJI Gogoi

Women and men from different walks of life gathered with placards saying "Supreme Injustice" and "Gogoi Gotta Go".

Revathi Rajeevan | News18

Updated:May 7, 2019, 10:03 PM IST
Bengaluru Citizens Protest Against Supreme Court Panel's Decision on CJI Gogoi
Bengaluru citizens stand in protest against the Supreme Court panel's decision (News18)
Bengaluru: Several citizens of Bengaluru on Tuesday protested against the Supreme Court in-house panel that cleared Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi of sexual harassment charges. They gagged and stood in solidarity with the protestors in Delhi who had gathered outside the Supreme Court earlier in the day.

"It is shocking. If this can happen in SC; if this can happen to a woman at that level, what hope do any of us have? This is happening at different levels and people are getting away with it. If you can't trust in the SC then whom can you trust? I was feeling helpless," said Sanjana Shehlar, a teacher.

"When #MeToo allegations came up, the allegation was that due process was not followed. Now we are asking for the due process to be followed. Don't insult us by throwing out the case, without even giving the complainant space and respect," said Shruthi Sharada, a writer.

Women and men from different walks of life gathered with placards saying "Supreme Injustice" and "Gogoi Gotta Go".

"What was shocking for me is the Impunity that the members of SC thought they can get away with it. How can any woman go and report whether inside the court or outside? This impunity is what SC is there to question," said Brinda Adige, a social activist.

"I wasn't surprised with the reactions the complaint got. Even with the #MeToo movement, this is how some responded. I came after one year and complained because I had to gather myself. That is when somebody was ready to come and complaint. In such a system, what difference does it make if she comes out after five mins or five years," she asks.

When Tara Krishnaswamy, one of the protestors, announced the decision to protest, a Twitter user questioned why the complainant had not come forward earlier.

"It has to come from awareness and sense of empathy. People must think and break it down as to where this woman is coming from. The power difference that exists there. That will give the answer," said Sathya Prasoon, a Bangalore based researcher.
