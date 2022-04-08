CHANGE LANGUAGE
Bengaluru Civic Agency Prohibits Animal Slaughter, Meat Sale on Sri Rama Navami

A BBMP official said every year on Sri Rama Navami besides Gandhi Jayanti, Sarvodaya Day, and other religious events, there is a ban on the sale of meat and animal slaughter. (File photo/Reuters)

The Bengaluru civic agency prohibited animal slaughter and sale of meat on Sri Rama Navami on April 10. There will be a blanket ban on the slaughterhouses, animal slaughter and the sale of meat on Sri Rama Navami, the joint director of the animal husbandry department of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike said in the order, The order is based on BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta's circular on April 3.

A BBMP official said every year on Sri Rama Navami besides Gandhi Jayanti, Sarvodaya Day, and other religious events, there is a ban on the sale of meat and animal slaughter. There is a blanket ban on these practices at least eight days a year on various occasions, he added.

