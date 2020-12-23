News18 Logo

Bengaluru Civic Body Chief Tests Covid-19 Positive, Quarantined at Pvt Hospital

Representational Image: AP

Prasad, a senior IAS officer, has requested all who came into contact with him in the last few days to undergo a Covid test and isolate themselves.

Bengaluru civic corporation chief N. Manjunath Prasad has tested coronavirus positive and been quarantined at a private hospital here, an official said on Wednesday.

"Prasad tested Covid positive on Tuesday and has been admitted to Mallige hospital after he complained of fever and related symptoms," Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) spokesman N. Suresh told IANS.

He had met Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, and BBMP administrator Gaurav Gupta at an event on Sunday and a couple of civic officials at a budget meeting on Monday.


