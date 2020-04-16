Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bengaluru Civic Body Declares 32 Municipal Wards as Covid-19 Hotspots

The 32 wards of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) have been completely sealed and an extensive health check-up campaign has taken place.

PTI

Updated:April 16, 2020, 2:39 PM IST
Bengaluru Civic Body Declares 32 Municipal Wards as Covid-19 Hotspots
Bengaluru: Fire brigade personnel spray disinfectant to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic during the nationwide lockdown. (Reuters)

Bengaluru: With 71 positive coronavirus cases being reported in Bengaluru apart from three deaths, the city's civic agency has declared 32 municipal wards as COVID-19 hotspots, Municipal officials said.

Bengaluru tops the list with 71 positive cases so far, followed by Mysuru where 58 cases have been reported.

Kalaburagi district is also among the hotspots with 17 positive cases including three deaths.

These 32 wards of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) have been completely sealed and an extensive health check-up campaign has been taken up in these areas, Bengaluru Mayor M Gautham Kumar said on Thursday.

"We are carrying out door-to-door check-up in three kilometres radius where the patients have been found. We have made elaborate arrangements for the supply of essential commodities at the doorsteps of people residing there," Kumar said.

"We are not letting people to venture out in groups in these 32 wards. Elaborate security arrangements have been made to prevent people from flouting the regulations," he added.

According to a Palike official, out of 11 BBMP zones, positive cases have been reported in 10 zones.

Among them the highest positive case has been reported in BBMP South Zone with 17 cases, followed by East Zone with 16 cases and West zone with 11 cases.

The medical facilities in Bengaluru have been upgraded to an unprecedented level, the official said, adding that this has resulted in complete recovery of 35 patients so far.

"We are still asking the fully recovered patients to stay home quarantined so that there should not be any remotest chance of COVID-19 virus present in their body and they transmit it to their family members," he said.

