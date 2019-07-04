Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bengaluru Civic Body Gears up to Achieve 100% Segregation of Waste by Dec; Violators to be Fined

Bengalureans who are yet to get used to segregation of waste have been warned as the civic body will soon stop collecting mixed waste and will impose a fine of Rs 200 for 1st-time violators.

Sohini Goswami |

Updated:July 4, 2019, 7:03 PM IST
Bengaluru Civic Body Gears up to Achieve 100% Segregation of Waste by Dec; Violators to be Fined
Representative image.
Bengaluru: The Bruhut Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) on Thursday released its solid waste management road-map for 2019 aimed at achieving 100% segregation of waste by December 2019. Levying of hefty penalties on violators have also been proposed.

Bengalureans who are yet to get used to segregation of waste have been warned as the civic body will soon stop collecting mixed waste and will impose a fine of Rs 200 for 1st-time violators. The penalty amount will be Rs 1,000 for second time and subsequent offenders.

For bulk generator or commercial complexes not segregating waste, the penalty could go up to Rs 5,000. There will be strict penalties on waste generators as well as waste collectors. The civic body will also give a 5 per cent payment incentive to waste collectors who will ensure door-to-door collection and get more than 90% segregation done in their wards.

The highest penalty would be imposed on those dumping building waste irregularly, which would incur a fine of Rs 5,000 for the 1st offence and Rs 25,000 for subsequent offences.

According to the palike, the solid waste management (SWM) vision document aims to achieve 100% door-to-door waste collection and will also emphasise on reducing waste to landfill by encouraging decentralised and in-situ processing.

The cash-strapped civic body is also looking to enhance the SWM cess to 15% of the total property tax to cover minimum expenditure towards collection. This is a proposal put forth at the BBMP council and could come into effect from the next financial year.

