Bengaluru Civic Body Presents Budget via Video Conferencing Amid Lockdown; Allocations for Covid-19, Indira Canteens Missing

Bengaluru: The Bruhut Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) presented its budget for FY 20-21 at its headquarters via video conferencing on Monday. Corporators were allowed to view the proceedings at various zonal offices of the civic body, while the Mayor, Deputy mayor along with a few ruling and opposition leaders were present at the council.

L Srinivas, Chairman of the standing committee for tax and finance presented an estimated budget of Rs 10,895 crores. The civic body also revised its expenditure for FY 19-20 to Rs 7,066 crores from the earlier Rs 11,649 crores that was estimated. He stated that BBMP’s es Vision of Budget was to focus on--smart education, pure drinking water, environment conservation and basic infrastructure.

While the country is leaving no stone unturned in its fight against the pandemic, BBMP budget did not have any substantial allocation for the cause. Covid-19 was only mentioned where Rs 25 lakh of each ward grant to be transferred to the CM's discretionary fund for coronavirus management. This would amount to Rs 49.50 crores for the whole city.

"We expected to see a bigger allocation towards covid-19, but they have done a namesake job. We would get Rs 2 crores as POW per ward, they could have utilised upto Rs 50 lakh for covid requirements, but instead they are diverting Rs 25 lakhs from there towards the CM relief fund. This will not benefit the public in anyway", said Abdul Wajid, Leader of Opposition in BBMP.

Another essential project missing from the budget was the Indira Canteen. While the civic agency has been struggling to keep the canteens afloat, it recently increased the prices of the subsidised meals. Even during the lockdown, the state government flip-flopped over whether the canteens should remain open and distribute free meals to the needy. With absolutely no mention regarding the canteens in the budget, a cash-starved BBMP may be forced to shut the canteens post the lockdown.

Budget for FY 20-21 doesn't mention the continuation of the Mahalakshmi Yojane scheme either. According to this scheme, all girls born in any of the 24 BBMP maternity hospitals were to be gifted a 15-year maturity bond of Rs 1 lakh.

Instead, BBMP has decided to launch a new scheme in the name of 'Ananthkumar' which will provide free laptops to poor students. Fifteen laptops per ward will be given and Rs.15 crores have been allotted for this scheme.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube