Bengaluru Civic Body Presents Rs 11,157.83 Cr Budget for 2023-24, Focus on Mega Infra Push

The Metropolitan Bengaluru Municipal Corporation administration on Thursday presented a budget of Rs 11,157.83 crore for the year 2023-24, giving a push to improve infrastructure with focus on easing traffic congestion, building grade separators, white topping of roads and better connectivity.

Calling it an ‘Atma Nirbhar Budget’, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Special Commissioner (Finance) Jayaram Rayapura said, “While the total receipts will be Rs 11,163.97 crore, the total expenditure will be Rs 11,157.83 crore, thereby resulting in a surplus budget of Rs 6.14 crore."

The budget has been presented with a firm belief in the norm, “stretch your legs as much as your bed" and is aimed to bring financial discipline, self-reliance and self-sufficiency in the BBMP’s finances, he said.

Among the proposals are construction of 10 new city plazas in residential areas at a total cost of Rs 50 crore, Rayapura said in his budget speech.

To address traffic congestion at bottleneck areas, widening of roads will be taken up at a cost of Rs 150 crore. The proposals also include developing 75 major junctions.

An integrated overbridge would be constructed from Yeshwantpur Railway Station to New BEL Road in collaboration with Suburban Railway to provide direct connectivity to Mathikere, Sanjay Nagar and Yeshwantpur at a cost of Rs 200 crore.

To decongest Bengaluru traffic, three flyovers have been planned from Gokula Road near Mathikere turn at Rs 40 crore, ORR-Pipeline Junction at Jalahalli at Rs 65 crore and at Sadashiva nagar Police Station Circle at Rs 40 crore.

Further, grade separators will be built at Wilson Garden at Rs 85 crore, at Yelahanka flyover at Rs 60 crore, Hoody Junction-ITPL Big Bazaar-Hope Farm at Rs 124 crore, Minerva Junction at Rs 137 crore, and Suranjan Das Junction to Old Madras Road at Rs 104 crore White topping work of 150 km of road will be taken up in the next fiscal at a cost of Rs 1,410 crore.

BBMP has earmarked Rs 450 crore for comprehensive development of 350 km of arterial and sub-arterial roads on ‘Light Tender SURE’ model.

An elevated rotary flyover and seamless connecting flyover will be constructed at a cost of Rs 345 crore to provide better connectivity to Sir M Visvesvaraya Railway Station at Baiyappanahalli, Rayapura said.

A sum of Rs 300 crore has been earmarked for reconstruction of the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board-excavated roads in 110 villages, he added.

