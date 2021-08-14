Bengaluru Civic Body to Honour 100 Covid Warriors on Independence Day, CM to Hoist National Flag

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) invited hundred Covid-19 warriors for the 75th Independence Day celebrations at Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground in Bengaluru on August 15.

“Hundred Covid-19 warriors, including healthcare professionals, frontline workers and 25 persons who have recovered from the infectious disease, will participate in the celebrations as special invitees,” BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta told Indian Express.

BBMP has started to prepare for the celebrations with a total of 1,000 seats being earmarked for VVIPs, VIPs and special invitees. Like last year, due to the pandemic, there will be no cultural event this year, all invitees have to wear masks and follow social distancing norms, Gupta added.

The incumbent Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will hoist the national flag at 9 am and he will receive a guard of honour from 10 battalions comprising 470 personnel from Karnataka State Reserve Police, Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force, City Armed Reserve, Karnataka State Industrial Security Force, traffic police, women police, home guards, traffic wardens, Department of Fire and Emergency Services, and dog squad, City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant told Indian Express.

Beefing up the security arrangements, the police department has installed 60 CCTV cameras and baggage scanners in the parade grounds. And ambulances and fire tenders will be on standby in case of any emergency. The show will be telecasted online on Doordarshan Chandana.

The commissioner added that the department has deployed 1,500 police personnel and 15 platoons of KSRP, 10 platoons of CAR and two commando teams, while all the invitees will not be allowed to carry any belongings, including cigarettes, match boxes, pamphlets, knives, black clothes, food items, camera, liquor, water bottle, flags and crackers.

The vehicular movement will also remain prohibited starting 8:30am to 10:30 am on Cubbon Road (between BRV Junction and Kamaraj Road Junction) and motorists can park their vehicles on Central Street, Cubbon Road (CTO Junction to K R Road), or MG Road (Anil Kumble Circle to Queen’s Statue.

