Bengaluru Congress MLA NA Haris' Son Nalapad Says Time in Jail Taught Him About Problems of People

Four months in jail and loss of family honour seem to have softened Mohammad Nalapad, son of Congress MLA NA Haris.Nalapad, who's out on bail in the murderous attack on a youth at a pub in Bengaluru last February, is regretting his alleged criminal acts.Addressing a public function in his father’s Assembly constituency, Shanthinagara, Mohammad Nalapad apologised to his father’s supporters for hurting them. He admitted that jail has taught him some lessons about the hardships of life.Turning emotional, he said, “Before going to jail, I did not know anything about the problems of common people and the poor. I did not know about water scarcity. My life was luxurious without any worries. I faced water shortages in jail. It helped me to understand the life of ordinary people. If anyone understands the water shortage better today, it is me. I will try my best to help you people in getting better civic amenities.”He also apologised to his grandfather and father for making their lives miserable. He said, “My grandfather suffered a lot because of me. I caused him so much pain. I will never hurt him again.”Both Haris and his father turned emotional after the rich brat apologised to them in public.The 24-year-old Nalapad had allegedly attacked a youth Vidhwath at a high end pub over a frivolous issue in Bengaluru ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections.The youth suffered multiple fractures and is still undergoing treatment.With great difficulty, NA Haris got a Congress re-nomination and won comfortably proving his critics wrong in the recent Assembly elections. The incident involving his son was not a major issue for the voters in his seat.The incident had hit the national headlines and Nalapad was sent to jail. He was denied bail many a times and finally granted bail last month.After coming out of jail, Nalapad is keeping a low profile and not seen in the public much.He was expelled from the general secretary post of Bengaluru City Youth Congress immediately after the incident. The party is yet to revoke its decision.