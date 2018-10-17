Bengaluru Cop Surprises Machete Attack Survivor With Money, First Aid

Bengaluru: In an exemplary act of kindness, a Bengaluru cop came to the aid of a 32-year-old driver by giving him medical care after he was mugged and hacked with a machete on Sunday morning.When Gopinath the driver, walked into the police station in Bengaluru after the incident, the local inspector gave him immediate first aid along with some money for further treatment.Gopinath who is a cab driver was robbed at four in the morning at MG road where he was waiting for his ride to the airport.Four men who seemed to be in their twenties came, tapped on his window and asked for an address.When the driver lowered the glass, the men placed a machete on his neck and started demanding for money.When Gopinath tried to send them off with Rs 50, they hacked his leg. While Gopinath held his leg trying to control the bleeding, the two snatched Rs 10,000 from his pocket and rode away.The drivers who had also snatched Gopinath’s car keys dropped it at a distance from where his car was parked.Fellow drivers took Gopinath to the Ashok Nagar police station where the local inspector gave him immediate medical care."They dressed up my wound. When I said I had lost Rs 10,000, the inspector gave me some money for treatment and asked me to go to a hospital first. He also called up the beat police immediately and sent two policemen to search," Gopinath told CNN-News18.Gopinath, who lives near Nandi hills, about 60 kms from Bengaluru, has been a driver for 18 years and says he has never witnessed such an incident before.When contacted, the inspector Shashidhar confirmed the details of the incident. Speaking about the case, he said that the investigation is on but identifying the accused is difficult considering the incident took place at night."We verified around 50 cameras in the area. Due to poor visibility, we have not been able to get the details of the attackers. Our team is on it," he said.