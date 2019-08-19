Bengaluru Couple Stabs Girl’s Father to Death for Opposing their Relationship, Burns His Body inside House

Bengaluru: A 15-year-old girl and her friend were arrested by the Bengaluru police on Monday for allegedly murdering the girl's father who opposed their relationship. The burnt body of the deceased, identified as Jayakumar, was found in the bathroom of his house.

According to the police, locals informed them about the incident after they spotted fire in the house around noon. Some of them even broke into the house to douse the fire.

Jayakumar, the owner of a textile shop, had returned home after sending his wife and son to Pondicherry. The accused, along with her 20-year-old friend Praveen, has been planning the murder from the last two days.

The police said the daughter mixed sleeping tablets in a glass of milk which the deceased had consumed and stabbed him to death at around 2 am on Sunday. “They had planned to dispose of the body outside but decided to burn the body inside the house due to fear of getting caught," they said.

The police who found bloodstains in the bedroom and the bathroom door said the accused had washed the blood-stained clothes.

The accused have confessed to the murder and said that the father had objected to her daughter being in touch with Praveen. The father who repeatedly warned her had even restricted her access to social media and phone.

