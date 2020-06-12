Bengaluru Court Grants Bail to Student Activist Amulya Leona Who Shouted 'Pakistan Zindabad' at Anti-CAA Event

A Bengaluru court on Thursday night granted bail to Amulya Leona, a student who raised the slogan of 'Pakistan zindabad' at an anti-CAA-NRC rally at Freedom park on February 20, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier in the day, a city court had rejected her bail plea.

"If the petitioner is released on bail, she may abscond or she may be involved in a similar offence, which affects the peace at large," the judge had said adding the bail petition of the petitioner is liable to be rejected.

An activist and college student, Amulya Leona had raised pro Pakistan slogans during the protest meeting against CAA, NRC and NPR organised by Hindu Muslim Sikh Isaai Federation on February 20.

All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and its Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad, Asauddin Owaisi, who was present on the occasion, tried to prevent Amulya from repeating the pro-Pakistan chant.

The incident, which left Owaisi and the rally organisers red-faced, occurred when Amulya was called on the dais to address the gathering in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) under the banner of "Save Our Constitution".