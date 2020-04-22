Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bengaluru Dentist Hailed for Saving Life of Migrant Worker and Her New Born Child

Though the incident occurred on April 14 morning, it came to light only recently with social media users showering praises on Ramya Himanish, who runs a dental clinic in Dodda Bommasandra.

PTI

Updated:April 22, 2020, 3:23 PM IST
Bengaluru Dentist Hailed for Saving Life of Migrant Worker and Her New Born Child
Representational Image. (Credit: PTI)

A dentist in Bengaluru has suddenly become the toast of the town for not only saving a migrant woman labourer, who delivered her child on a pavement, but also reviving her new born.

Though the incident occurred on April 14 morning, it came to light only recently with social media users showering praises on Ramya Himanish, who runs a dental clinic in Dodda Bommasandra.

The migrant labourer Shanti from North India had walked seven kilometres looking for a hospital and when she could not find one, she delivered the baby, as she went into labour, on the pavement next to the clinic, which had not opened by then.

As the child did not respond, the husband wrapped it with a newspaper assuming it had died.

The dentist noticed the woman lying on the pedestrian platform, bleeding and immediately took her to the clinic.

"When I went there, I saw the woman bleeding. I brought her inside and provided treatment. Then I checked the baby.

After the resuscitation process, the child came to life," Dr Himanish said.

Later, the doctor called an ambulance and sent the woman with the newborn to a government hospital for further treatment.

