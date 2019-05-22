English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bengaluru Doctor Gets 'Global Asian of the Year' Award for Contribution to Women's Healthcare Ecosystem
Hema Divakar received the award at the Asian Business & Social Forum 2019 under 'In Service of the Society and the Nation' category from UAE's Trade Promotion Director.
Bengaluru-based medical doctor Hema Divakar.
Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based medical doctor Hema Divakar was honoured with the 'Global Asian of the Year 2018-19' award in Dubai recently for her yeomen services and contributions to the women's healthcare ecosystem, in India, said its organiser 'Asia One' magazine's publisher on Tuesday.
Hema received the award at the Asian Business & Social Forum 2019 under the 'In Service of the Society and the Nation' category from UAE's Trade Promotion Director Mohammed Naser Hamdan Al Zaabi.
"The award is conferred on those who stand out for vision, action and ingenuity and represent contemporary ideas to make global impact," said the pan-Asian business and news publication in a statement here.
Hema is also spearheading a healthcare initiative for the overall well-being of women, with affordable and quality treatment.
"To be recognised with other achievers of Asia thrusts on me a greater responsibility and ownership to reform the women's healthcare ecosystem in an innovative and impactful manner," said Hema on the occasion.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
