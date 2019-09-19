Bengaluru Engineer Suspended after Child Injured in Accident on Pothole-Riddled Road

Bengaluru: A Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) engineer was suspended on Thursday after a child was hurt in an accident at the pothole-riddled Gunjur Road in Bengaluru.

The incident took place on Wednesday when the child, who was traveling with her mother on a two-wheeler, was hurt after they fell down as the mother couldn't navigate through a pothole on the Varthur-Gunjur stretch.

"Unfortunate that a mother and child suffered due to negligence of officers on Varthur-Gunjur rd. Engineer has been suspended for negligence & action taken against Exec Engr. This is our ZERO TOLERANCE policy on maintaining roads and infrastructure. My heartfelt sympathies to injured," tweeted BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar.

#BBMP has immediately asphalted this stretch in front of the flour mill. This major road was dug up by #BWSSB for laying pipelines on both sides & restoration was in progress. I have instructed officers to work overnight & restore road to motorable condition by tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/igZd1ZQccg — B.H.Anil Kumar,IAS (@BBMPCOMM) September 18, 2019

The accident was brought to the notice of the commissioner after a twitter user posted a picture of the injured girl with the details. "Dear all, civic agencies have dug up and have not maintained the road properly,many use this road, unfortunately, a mother could not navigate and kids got injured, please help us don't leave us in dangerous conditions," the Twitter user Shashidhar wrote.

Less than two weeks ago, the BBMP had fined 10 officials with Rs 2000 each for negligence in pothole fixing. The said fine was ordered to be deducted from their salaries.

While several Twitter users appreciated the BBMP for the action taken, many others pointed out how this was a daily affair and claimed that the fixed roads will go back to their previous conditions soon.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.