The Bengaluru Police on Wednesday extended night curfew and invoked section 144(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the city until August 16 to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The order comes at a time when the city has been reporting a minor increase in daily caseload.

The order also stated that night curfew has been extended from 10pm to 6am until August 16.

Section 144(1) of CrPC prohibits assembly of four or more people in public places and restricts activities other than allowing shops and malls to remain open.

As cases have been rising in neighbouring Kerala and Maharashtra, the Karnataka government has cautioned Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to be vigilant especially in the border districts.

Mandatory negative RT-PCR upon arrival

The Chief Commissioner of BBMP, Gaurav Gupta, said that those entering the city will have to bring a negative RT-PCR test; if not, the government will test them and they will be under institutional quarantine. The negative RT-PCR result must not be older than 72 hours.

Due to the surge of Covid cases in Kerala, the Dakshina Kannada district administration decided to stop all bus services to Kasaragod district of Kerala from August 1 for a week.

On 31st July, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that his government had extended the Covid guidelines till 16 August. He said the guidelines imposed till 2 August would be extended for the next 15 days.

Karnataka reported 1,769 new infections and 30 deaths. Test positivity rate at 1.04% as 1,714 people recover.

The Karnataka government earlier announced further relaxation by allowing theatres and higher education institutes to reopen with 50% capacity.

