Bengaluru Floods LIVE Updates: Schools Remain Closed, Hotel Tariffs in Flood Affected Areas Whooping High; Yellow Alert for Next 3 Days

Bengaluru Floods LIVE Updates: The situation in several parts of rain battered Bengaluru, by and large continued to remain the same, with streets waterlogged, houses and vehicles partially inundated, as torrential downpour lashed the capital city on September 5 night. According to the Met Department, Bengaluru is expected to experience a spell of heavy to moderate rain for the next five days. Dr Geeta Agnihotri, Scientist, Read More
After heavy rains in Bengaluru, the apartments at LB Shastri Nagar off the Old Airport Road are cut off from water supply and electricity. Around 132 families at Fern Saroj apartments have left their homes and checked into hotels, while others have sought shelter at their relatives or friends’ homes. Meanwhile, hotel rates have soared and the rooms that are now going for Rs 30,000-40,000 a night on an average, double the normal range of Rs 10,000-20,000 across properties.
I would like to tell the people of Bengaluru that everyone in BBMP is working really hard. This is unprecedented rain and the drain capacity is getting overfilled. And tanks are getting filled. This is a rare situation and we all have to work together: Basavaraj Bommai
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai blamed the previous Congress governments’ ‘maladministration’ and unprecedented rains in the capital city for the deluge. He said his government has taken it up as a challenge to restore the rain battered city, and make sure that such things don’t recur in the future. Owing to the torrential downpour that lashed the state capital for the last couple of days, several areas are still under water with houses and vehicles partially inundated, there by affecting normal life. “Karnataka, especially Bengaluru has not received unprecedented heavy rain.. for the last 90 years such rain has not been recorded. All the tanks are full and are overflowing, some of them have breached, and there have been continuous rains, every day it is raining,” Bommai said.
Within four months of taking over as the chief of Bengaluru’s city civic body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Tushar Girinath is faced with the daunting task of handling the flash floods that have engulfed the Silicon Capital of India. The torrential rain has left Bengaluru marooned for the second time in two months, raising questions on whether the city’s civic body is capable of handling emergency situations. News18 spoke exclusively to BBMP commissioner Girinath on the handling of the situation, given the unprecedented rain and illegal encroachments that have caused primary and tertiary stormwater drains (SWD) to clog, thus throwing up water and inundating low-lying areas in the city. READ MORE
India’s best-known IT firms and startups have asked staff to work from home as torrential rains brought chaos to the streets of the technology hub, marooning roads and snapping water and electricity supplies. While parts of the city that houses several global companies and home-grown startups, were underwater, operations in IT firms and startups were largely unaffected as most of them had power backup and a hybrid work environment where some employees logged in from home. But some of the posh housing colonies were flooded and tractors were pressed into service to rescue residents. However, technology companies engaged in research and development faced challenges in accessing labs that have adversely impacted their global workflow. A senior official of a Germany-based technology company, which has offices in Bengaluru, said that most of the work is being continued in a hybrid environment but the problem is in accessing research labs.
Flight operations at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport, which were affected due to the heavy rainfall, have returned to complete normalcy since Monday, a spokesperson said on Tuesday. Torrential overnight rains on Sunday severely impacted the normal life in the city, with overflowing lakes and stormwater drains inundating several low-lying areas. “But from yesterday (Monday morning), it is all back to normal at the airport. There has been no disruption, no delays or diversion, whatsoever since Monday,” the spokesperson told PTI. As many as six flights were diverted to Chennai airport because of low visibility, while another nine services were delayed for less than 20 minutes, as per the Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL).
A 23-year-old woman has allegedly died due to electrocution on after she came into contact with an electric pole while navigating a road flooded with rain water at Siddapura here, police said on Tuesday. According to police sources, the incident is said to have taken place on Monday night, when the victim was returning home on her scooter.
According to eyewitnesses, on reaching the stretch of a road that was waterlogged, the lady’s vehicle broke down and she lost balance. As she was trying to regain balance to move ahead, she is said to have touched an electric pole nearby for support and got electrocuted. Locals rushed the woman to a hospital, where she succumbed, sources said.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai blamed the previous Congress governments’ ‘maladministration’ and unprecedented rains in the capital city for the deluge. He said, despite all odds, his government has taken it up as a challenge to restore the rain battered city, and make sure that such things don’t recur in the future.
Speaking to reporters here, he said a picture is being portrayed that the entire city is facing difficulties, which is not the case. “Basically the issue lies in two zones, particularly the Mahadevapura zone for reasons such as presence of 69 tanks in that small area and almost all of them have either breached or are overflowing, secondly, all establishments are in low lying areas, and the third is encroachments,” he listed out.
