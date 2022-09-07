Bengaluru Floods LIVE Updates: Schools Remain Closed, Hotel Tariffs in Flood Affected Areas Whooping High; Yellow Alert for Next 3 Days

Read more

Meteorological Department said, “Widespread rains will take place for the next 5 days.” She further added that the city will face widespread rains for the next 3 days after which fairly widespread rains will lash the next 2 days in South interior Karnataka.

A 23-year-old woman has allegedly died due to electrocution on after she came into contact with an electric pole while navigating a road flooded with rain water at Siddapura here, police said on Tuesday. According to police sources, the incident is said to have taken place on Monday night, when the victim was returning home on her scooter.

According to eyewitnesses, on reaching the stretch of a road that was waterlogged, the lady’s vehicle broke down and she lost balance. As she was trying to regain balance to move ahead, she is said to have touched an electric pole nearby for support and got electrocuted. Locals rushed the woman to a hospital, where she succumbed, sources said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai blamed the previous Congress governments’ ‘maladministration’ and unprecedented rains in the capital city for the deluge. He said, despite all odds, his government has taken it up as a challenge to restore the rain battered city, and make sure that such things don’t recur in the future.

Owing to the torrential downpour that lashed the state capital for the last couple of days, several areas are still under water with houses and vehicles partially inundated, there by affecting normal life. “Karnataka, especially Bengaluru has not received unprecedented heavy rain.. for the last 90 years such rain has not been recorded. All the tanks are full and are overflowing, some of them have breached, and there have been continuous rains, every day it is raining,” Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said a picture is being portrayed that the entire city is facing difficulties, which is not the case. “Basically the issue lies in two zones, particularly the Mahadevapura zone for reasons such as presence of 69 tanks in that small area and almost all of them have either breached or are overflowing, secondly, all establishments are in low lying areas, and the third is encroachments,” he listed out.

