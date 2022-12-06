Bengaluru: Gang Of 6 Men & Women Take Chances to Smash 26-year-old's Head with Brick

A brutal murder of a 26-year-old man was captured on a CCTV, where three men and three women, used a brick to crush the victim’s dead. The incident took place in Bengaluru on Saturday.

A chilling CCTV footage of the brutal killing has surfaced now, which shows the gang bludgeoning the 26-year-old man to death. The victim’s was reportedly smashed with a massive brick around 20 times so that it becomes difficult for the police to ascertain his identity.

The video, said to be from Bengaluru’s KP Agrahara area, showed the gang cornering a man who was sitting. After the accused had a brief argument with the victim, a woman from the gang picked up a stone while others pinned the 30-year-old to the ground.

Worse, after the woman hit the man with the stone, another person from the gang picked it up and hit him again. Soon, others, too, aimed and repeated the same.

#Breaking | CCTV footage accessed of #Bengaluru crime where 30-year-old was murdered by a gang of 6 at midnight, 3 were women@reethu_jurno shares details with @poonam_burde pic.twitter.com/hPUpJVIGcd— News18 (@CNNnews18) December 6, 2022

Laxman B Nimbaragi, DCP West Bengaluru, had said on Sunday that the man was killed late night at 5th cross KP Agrahara near Hemanth medicals. “Six people including three men and three women were involved in this. Deceased identity is not known yet. The body was shifted to Victoria hospital," he had said.

Although locals gathered hearing the victim’s scream and informed the cops, it was later known that the youth was declared dead at the hospital. The victim is a resident of Badami area.

News18 has learnt that one of the six accused has been nabbed while hunt is on for the other five.

Read all the Latest India News here