Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Bengaluru Gets 1st Non-stop Flight to Africa; Passengers Can Now Reach Addis Ababa in 6 Hours 35 Mins

Ethiopian Airlines will operate direct flight between Bengaluru and Addis Ababa four-times-a-week. With this, passengers can now travel to Africa in mere 6 hours 35 minutes.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 31, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bengaluru Gets 1st Non-stop Flight to Africa; Passengers Can Now Reach Addis Ababa in 6 Hours 35 Mins
Passengers waiting in queue at the Kempedowda International Airport in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Passengers who wish to fly to Ethiopia from Bengaluru will no longer have to make any stopover as the Ethiopian Airlines has begun direct flight services from Kempegowda International Airport to Addis Ababa.

Ethiopian ambassador to India Tizita Mulugeta inaugurated the flight as she along with 81 passengers travelled on the maiden Ethiopian Airlines non-stop flight from Addis Ababa that landed in Bengaluru on Monday, The Times of India reported.

Ethiopian Airlines will operate direct flight between Bengaluru and Addis Ababa four-times-a-week. With this, passengers can now travel to Africa in a mere 6 hours 35 minutes. This is the shortest flight operating between India and Africa till date, the report said.

Ethiopian Airlines operates two daily flights from metro cities - Mumbai and Delhi. The report mentioned the officials of the airlines saying that the new route has been chosen to cater to a number of business travellers that fly from Bengaluru to Addis Ababa. With the non-stop flight between Bengaluru and Addis Ababa, Ethiopian Airlines has expanded its operation in the country with 32 flights plying between India and Africa.

The daily quoted Tewolde Gebremariam, chief executive officer, Ethiopian Airlines group, saying: “Our route from Bengaluru to any part of Africa will be the fastest and shortest being offered right now, making it easy for business travellers to reach their destination overnight.” Gebremariam further said that number of business travellers is expected to fly between Bengaluru and Africa as many African countries are commencing projects in the IT sector.

After travelling on the inaugural flight, the Ethiopian ambassador to India said Ethiopia, this year, has seen more than 500 Indian investors in different sectors. The direct flight will “definitely add something to the existing relationship between the two countries,” the report quoted Mulugeta as saying.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram