Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'Hours of Study Don't Matter': Bengaluru Girl Vibha Swaminathan Who Topped ISC Shares Her Success Mantra

An avid reader and debater, Vibha Swaminathan got 100 per cent marks in all her subjects.

Prachi Kapasi | News18

Updated:May 7, 2019, 6:59 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Hours of Study Don't Matter': Bengaluru Girl Vibha Swaminathan Who Topped ISC Shares Her Success Mantra
Vibha Swaminathan (Image: News18)
Loading...
Bengaluru: Vibha Swaminathan, who scored a 100 per cent in the ISC board exam, hopes to be a lawyer one day and feels that focus and hard work are the secret to her success.

Vibha, who is from Bengaluru's Mallya Aditi International School, got a straight 100 per cent in all her subjects. She shares this glory with Dewang Kumar Agarwal of Kolkata. The results for ISC and ICSE Board were declared on Tuesday.

"The results came as a surprise," an overjoyed Vibha told News18 in an interview. Asked about what sacrifices the achievement entailed, Vibha said she didn't sacrifice much, but just focused on her studies.

It was necessary to give utmost importance to her studies, but at the same did not find it necessary to give up on social media as long as she prioritised the right things. ​"I did not use Facebook, but I did use WhatsApp sometimes. I think you just need to prioritise, without sacrificing anything in particular," she told News18.

Following her success in the ISC exams, she is now focusing on cracking the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), the entrance test to top law schools, which is to be held later this month.

"I studied for nearly seven hours a day. It wasn't about how many hours I put in, but what work I completed. So I didn't really push myself," Vibha told News18.

An avid reader and debater, Vibha is also learning Carnatic music. The ISC topper loves dogs and keeps volunteering for animal care.

This feat of hers still hasn't sunk in, and she is yet to make plans on how to celebrate, she said. "Nothing, as of now because it's still soon," she said, adding that her parents were ecstatic and very proud of her achievement too.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram