Vibha Swaminathan, who scored a 100 per cent in the ISC board exam, hopes to be a lawyer one day and feels that focus and hard work are the secret to her success.Vibha, who is from Bengaluru's Mallya Aditi International School, got a straight 100 per cent in all her subjects. She shares this glory with Dewang Kumar Agarwal of Kolkata. The results for ISC and ICSE Board were declared on Tuesday."The results came as a surprise," an overjoyed Vibha told News18 in an interview. Asked about what sacrifices the achievement entailed, Vibha said she didn't sacrifice much, but just focused on her studies.It was necessary to give utmost importance to her studies, but at the same did not find it necessary to give up on social media as long as she prioritised the right things. ​"I did not use Facebook, but I did use WhatsApp sometimes. I think you just need to prioritise, without sacrificing anything in particular," she told News18.Following her success in the ISC exams, she is now focusing on cracking the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), the entrance test to top law schools, which is to be held later this month."I studied for nearly seven hours a day. It wasn't about how many hours I put in, but what work I completed. So I didn't really push myself," Vibha told News18.An avid reader and debater, Vibha is also learning Carnatic music. The ISC topper loves dogs and keeps volunteering for animal care.This feat of hers still hasn't sunk in, and she is yet to make plans on how to celebrate, she said. "Nothing, as of now because it's still soon," she said, adding that her parents were ecstatic and very proud of her achievement too.