English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Hours of Study Don't Matter': Bengaluru Girl Vibha Swaminathan Who Topped ISC Shares Her Success Mantra
An avid reader and debater, Vibha Swaminathan got 100 per cent marks in all her subjects.
Vibha Swaminathan (Image: News18)
Loading...
Bengaluru: Vibha Swaminathan, who scored a 100 per cent in the ISC board exam, hopes to be a lawyer one day and feels that focus and hard work are the secret to her success.
Vibha, who is from Bengaluru's Mallya Aditi International School, got a straight 100 per cent in all her subjects. She shares this glory with Dewang Kumar Agarwal of Kolkata. The results for ISC and ICSE Board were declared on Tuesday.
"The results came as a surprise," an overjoyed Vibha told News18 in an interview. Asked about what sacrifices the achievement entailed, Vibha said she didn't sacrifice much, but just focused on her studies.
It was necessary to give utmost importance to her studies, but at the same did not find it necessary to give up on social media as long as she prioritised the right things. "I did not use Facebook, but I did use WhatsApp sometimes. I think you just need to prioritise, without sacrificing anything in particular," she told News18.
Following her success in the ISC exams, she is now focusing on cracking the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), the entrance test to top law schools, which is to be held later this month.
"I studied for nearly seven hours a day. It wasn't about how many hours I put in, but what work I completed. So I didn't really push myself," Vibha told News18.
An avid reader and debater, Vibha is also learning Carnatic music. The ISC topper loves dogs and keeps volunteering for animal care.
This feat of hers still hasn't sunk in, and she is yet to make plans on how to celebrate, she said. "Nothing, as of now because it's still soon," she said, adding that her parents were ecstatic and very proud of her achievement too.
Vibha, who is from Bengaluru's Mallya Aditi International School, got a straight 100 per cent in all her subjects. She shares this glory with Dewang Kumar Agarwal of Kolkata. The results for ISC and ICSE Board were declared on Tuesday.
"The results came as a surprise," an overjoyed Vibha told News18 in an interview. Asked about what sacrifices the achievement entailed, Vibha said she didn't sacrifice much, but just focused on her studies.
It was necessary to give utmost importance to her studies, but at the same did not find it necessary to give up on social media as long as she prioritised the right things. "I did not use Facebook, but I did use WhatsApp sometimes. I think you just need to prioritise, without sacrificing anything in particular," she told News18.
Following her success in the ISC exams, she is now focusing on cracking the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), the entrance test to top law schools, which is to be held later this month.
"I studied for nearly seven hours a day. It wasn't about how many hours I put in, but what work I completed. So I didn't really push myself," Vibha told News18.
An avid reader and debater, Vibha is also learning Carnatic music. The ISC topper loves dogs and keeps volunteering for animal care.
This feat of hers still hasn't sunk in, and she is yet to make plans on how to celebrate, she said. "Nothing, as of now because it's still soon," she said, adding that her parents were ecstatic and very proud of her achievement too.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
-
Monday 06 May , 2019
Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
-
Saturday 04 May , 2019
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
Monday 06 May , 2019 Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
Saturday 04 May , 2019 Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Pink List: Trio Compiles List of Queer Friendly Lok Sabha Candidates to Increase Awareness
- IPL 2019 | Nigel Llong Under BCCI Scanner for Kicking Door After Spat with Kohli
- Erica Fernandes Spends Her Birthday with Kasautii Zindagii Kay Co-star Parth Samthaan in Mussoorie
- Google Redesigns Android Auto Interface With Dark Mode
- Redmi X Flagship To Be Called K20 Pro Reveals Leaked Protective Sticker
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results