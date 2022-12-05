Bengaluru Horror: 80-Yr-Old Woman's Limbs Tied, Body Stuffed Inside Cupboard in Neighbour's Flat

A horrifying case has come to the fore whereby an 80-year-old woman’s body was discovered stuffed inside a cupboard in her neighbor’s apartment on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Sunday.

A preliminary investigation by the police ruled the case as murder. The prime suspect is a 26-year-old woman named Paval Khan who the police revealed as hailing from West Bengal and working in a garments factory in Karnataka.

“We have received information about the suspect and will be arresting her very soon," a police official told NDTV.

The victim, Parvathamma was living with her son Ramesh and daughter-in-law Jyothi on the second floor of a building in Anekal near Bengaluru and had gone missing after she left the house on Saturday evening on the pretext of buying beetle leaf, Police noted.

The prime suspect, Paval, a resident at a rented apartment on the third floor of the same building had visited the victim’s house several times in the past and was also heard interacting with the 80-year-old woman by her daughter-in-law around 5.30 pm on the day she disappeared.

Though initially, Paval arose no suspicion, Paravathamma’s son Ramesh said that later when he had gone to check the apartment on the third floor, he found it locked from the outside.

Following this, a missing person’s complaint was lodged with the police by Ramesh. The police were however alerted to investigate Paval’s house when it was found locked for the second time the son visited.

It was during this search operation that Parvathamma’s body was found stuffed inside a cupboard, with the limbs tied. Access to the cupboard was blocked by placing a bed against it.

The jewelry on Parvathamma, weighing around 80 grams was all missing when her body was found, her son claimed.

