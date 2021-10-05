Bengaluru Hospitals Getting Calls from 'Apprehensive' People Demanding Covid Booster Shots

Smaller hospitals in Bengaluru are now getting around four to five calls a day and big chain hospitals receive 15 to 20 calls a day asking for booster shots of the Covid-19 vaccine or information about it. The enquiries come amid other nations giving a green signal for booster shots.

Dr HM Prasanna, the President of the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA), said, “It’s too early to speculate who all need booster doses unless with clear guidelines from a scientific body. It is not wise to take booster doses, indiscriminately. Some people are taking it clandestinely even without entering it in the Cowin portal. People are apprehensive. Many think they won’t get Covid after taking a booster dose, but this isn’t a fact unless proven otherwise.”

The ICMR has said that talks of a booster shot are not pertinent now. The focus is on giving two doses. The Bengaluru urban district has covered 100 per cent of its population with the first dose while three fourth in the BBMP limits has been covered with dose 1.

Karnataka Health Minister Dr Sudhakar said, “Let it not be discussed in common forums. This must be discussed at the highest regulatory body. I am not aware (that people are taking it illegally). But from the government perspective what I would like to tell the people is don’t go by your own analogy or your own views. There’s a scientific body, an apex body. They will definitely suggest. If there’s a requirement why will they not? A booster dose is required to either frontline or healthcare workers, they will say. So please have patience. Don’t go with hearsay or social media or news.”

After witnessing the second wave of Covid-19 and the fear of a potential third wave has got many place calls asking for a booster shot. But unless cleared by a scientific body, the rule for even administering vaccine doses is like taking any other medicine — do not self medicate.

