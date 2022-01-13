Bengaluru Housing Societies With Over 3 Covid Cases to be Declared Containment Zones; Check Rules

Karnataka government on Thursday announced residential complex in Bengaluru will be declared as ‘containment zone’ for a minimum of seven days in case of reports of more than three Covid-19 cases in apartments as part of fresh guidelines to curb the spread of infections. All residents will be tested, detailed contact tracing and surveillance will be carried, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said in an advisory to housing societies/apartment complexes.

To ensure strict surveillance and containment, the government has asked apartment complexes:

• Ensure all residents, house helps and visitors are checked for temperature, mask at entry points and provision for hand sanitisation/hand wash shall be provided.

• Common areas such as floor, railings, surfaces, etc, likely to be touched bu multiple people, to be cleaned using Sodium Hypocloride, bleaching powder, or any other disinfectant for maintaining the highest level of sanitisation and hygiene.

• Common areas like walkways and parks used for walking or jogging can be used subject to the strict covid appropriate behaviour.

• Common groups like MyGate, WhatsApp, Telegram of residential associations may be used to encourage vaccination.

• Use of gyms, sports facilities, swimming pools shall be avoided. Operation and allowed numbers shall be followed as per Karnataka government rules.

• Wearing of masks by kids at all time while in open areas and play areas to be ensured by parents and association members.

• Parents are advised to counsel their children about the Covid-19 situation and preventive measures.

• Events, gatherings at clubs house or community hall shall be preferably avoided, if unavoidable shall not exceed 50 members.

• House societies should follow segregated waste disposal with one fixed place identified and used for dumping waste in separate bins.

• Sanitisation of Lift Operation buttons, entry and exit areas by regular cleaning.

• In case of positive cases, the association and residents shall cooperate with surveillance activities.

• Containment strategy for residential association: if more than 3 Covid cases are reported within the residential complex or 100 metres perimeter or the floor above and below or the complete block or in case of smaller apartments complete apartment complex shall be declared ‘containment zone’ for a minimum of 7 days. Members and residents shall:

◦ If one case in a floor, individual houses in that floor.

◦ If 3 cases in one floor, then the complete floor.

◦ If 10 cases in a tower, either single floor or multiple floors.

◦ If 50 cases in a society of 50-100 households or 100 cases in a society of over 100 households, then the complete complex.

• If a containment zone is declared, all residents will be tested and detailed contact tracing and surveillance will be carried.

• It shall be the duty of the association to ensure all those advised home quarantine stay indoors in their homes.

Reporting yet another spike, Karnataka on Wednesday registered 21,390 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 10 fatalities, taking the tally to 30,99,519 and the death toll to 38,389. The state has been witnessing a steady surge in cases since the last week of December and had reported 14,473 new infections yesterday. Of the new cases on Wednesday, 15,617 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 874 people being discharged and 6 deaths.

