Bengaluru, Hyderabad & Pune are New Covid-19 Hotspots as Infections in Old Epicentres Plateau

Out of the nine biggest urban centres, with over five million population, data now reveals that Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad are seeing an exponential spurt in Covid-19 cases. The previous epicentres which were Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Ahmedabad, are now witnessing a plateauing of the outbreak.

According to a report in The Times of India, Bengaluru is where coronavirus cases have risen at an average of 12.9% per day in the last month. Causing further alarm, it has also seen an uptick in the fatalities with the deaths mounting to 8.9% per day for the said four-week duration.

When looking at the deaths per 100 Covid-19 cases, it is seen that Ahmedabad remains at the top, with Mumbai and Kolkata tailing it. Chennai, meanwhile, has the greatest density of infections, with 8,595 per million of its population, the report adds.

In terms of case density, Chennai is followed by Mumbai, Pune and Delhi. Mumbai has seen 345 fatalities for every million of its population, the maximum in the country.

A study of the data set over the last month indicates that even within the region, the outbreak is shifting to new urban spots. To put things in perspective, the average daily rise is falling in Mumbai but it is seeing a surge in Pune. Similarly, infections in Ahmedabad are climbing at a much slower pace than India's average. However, the rate of increase in Surat is more than the national average.

Chennai is seeing a decline but Bengaluru and Hyderabad are seeing a rise in cases. Another phenomenon that the ToI report highlights is the way cases are now spread within the city, In Mumbai, for example, the spread seems to have been reined in. However, there is an increase in the cases in satellite towns like Thane, Kalyan, Navi Mumbai and Bhiwandi in the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). In fact, Thane, Kalyan and Navi Mumbai municipal corporations have reported over 10,000 cases each.

Presently, there are more Covid-19 cases in Thane and Pune districts than in Mumbai, which has only 20% of all new infections in the state.

Meanwhile, the actual Covid-19 caseload in the country was 3,42,756, while 6,35,756 patients have recovered till date, with 22,942 being cured and discharged in the last 24 hours, as per health ministry data. The recovery rate improved to 63.33 per cent with India witnessing a steady rise in the number of patients recuperating from the disease, the ministry highlighted.