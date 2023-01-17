Bengaluru: In Shocking Video, Elderly Man Seen Dragged by Two-Wheeler; Driver Detained | WATCH

In a horrific incident, a 71-year-old man was dragged by a scooty for nearly one kilometre in broad daylight in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The incident took place after the scooty, which was coming from wrong side, hit the victim’s car on Magadi road. The accused, Sahil, tried to speed away when 71-year-old Muthappa got down from his car and got hold of the scooty’s grabrail. However, 25-year-old Sahil did not stop and kept dragging septuagenarian until the people stopped him.

#WATCH | Man being dragged behind a scooter on Bengaluru’s Magadi roadThe victim is currently under medical treatment a city hospital. The two-wheeler driver has been apprehended by the police at PS Govindaraj Nagar: DCP West Bengaluru (Video verified by Police) pic.twitter.com/nntPxaZxSu — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2023

The scooty driver, Sahil, has been detained. The victim is currently hospitalised and the two-wheeler driver has been apprehended by the police at Govindaraj Nagar Police Station, said DCP West Bengaluru. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the law.

#BreakingNews | #Bengaluru: Chilling visuals of road rage emerge as biker who ran into another vehicle, drags the driver when confrontedPeople are no longer afraid of the law: Activist Brinda Adige (@BrindaAdige) @Aksharadm6 shares details with @poonam_burde pic.twitter.com/q3Wfp1qSaj — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 17, 2023

“The reason is accidental touch between the two wheeler and Bolero," NDTV quoted DCP Laxman Nirbargi as saying.

“He was arrogant, did not stop after hitting my Bolero from behind and tried to flee away. So I did not want to leave him. He tried best to escape and wanted me to leave his scooter, he rode the vehicle like a snake. Couple of youngsters followed and tried to attack and stop him. Finally a couple of auto drivers and bikers managed to stop him and caught hold of him," Muthappa said, as reported by PTI.

Several incidents of road rage were reported in different parts of the country after a 20-year-old woman was dragged by car in Delhi for nearly 10 kilometres on January 1. Earlier on Saturday, a woman was hit by a speeding car in Chandigarh while she was feeding street dogs.

Read all the Latest India News here