Here's Why Bengaluru is Witnessing a Surge in Covid Cases Among Children Aged Below 10

As Covid cases surge in Bengaluru, more children below 10 years of age are turning positive. This month 472 kids under 10 have been tested positive for Covid-19 and the number is expected to cross 500 over the weekend.

Experts say that the second wave has hurt children had unlike last year as the children are spending time outdoors. Out of the total patients, 244 are boys while 228 are girls, Times of India reported.

The report also say that families in general are moving a lot more which has increased the risk of transmission. Reacting to the increase in the cases among children, Karnataka’s technical advisory committee on Covid-19 reportedly said that he was not surprised by the increasing infections.

“A year ago, cases among children were not this high as they were not exposed to the virus. During the lockdown, they were confined to their homes. Now they visit parks or play in the common areas of their apartment complex,” the member reportedly said.

It added that the children could become carriers of coronavirus. Experts also said that its tough to make children follow Covid guidelines like wearing masks and follow social distancing.

The committee member said that during functions like wedding, children become part of the crowd and therefore they are vulnerable to the virus.

While there were 8-11 cases among children in the first week of March, it has surged to 32-46 per day in the past week.

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Saturday said coronavirus cases are on the rise in all states and it was an indication of beginning of the second wave, as he called on people to exercise caution.

Noting that 8 to 10 states have more active cases and there are about 2.84 lakh cases in Maharashtra, 24,000 in Kerala, and about 19,000 in Karnataka, he said, “It is clear that the second wave has begun. So if we don’t curb activities the danger is imminent.” The minister urged the people to compulsorily wear masks and follow social distancing. The state’s positivity rate of 1.6 per cent is more than the national average which is not a good sign, he said.

The state reported 2,886 new cases of COVID-19 and eight related fatalities on Saturday, taking the total number of infections to 9,83,930 and the death toll to 12,492. This is for the fifth consecutive day the state reported over 2,000 fresh cases. A total of 2,566 cases were reported on Friday.