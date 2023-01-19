Karnataka LIVE News Updates: PM Modi to Visit Kharge's Bastion Kalaburagi, to Flag Off Projects Worth 10,800 Cr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in poll-bound Karnataka today where he will visit Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s bastion Kalburgi to launch a whole set of projects. The visit comes at a time when the Karnataka BJP is facing pressure from contractors over kickback allegations.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects related to irrigation, drinking water, and road development, valued at Rs 10,800 crores.

Modi will also visit the Yadgir and Kalaburagi districts in the impoverished Kalyana Karnataka region in the north of the state and lay the foundation stone for a Yadgir