Karnataka LIVE News Updates: PM Modi to Visit Kharge's Bastion Kalaburagi, to Flag Off Projects Worth 10,800 Cr

In an effort that will be another step to realise the Prime Minister’s vision of providing safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections to all households, the foundation stone of Yadgir multi-village drinking water supply scheme under Jal Jeevan Mission would be laid at Kodekal, Yadgiri District. A Water Treatment Plant of 117 MLD will be built under the scheme. The project, which costs more than Rs 2050 crore, will provide potable water to about 2.3 lakh households of more than 700 rural habitations and three towns of Yadgiri district.
PMO