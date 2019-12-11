Bengaluru Man Arrested for Faking HIV to Avoid Marriage, Granted Bail
In November, when the man was in the United States for work, he informed his brother that he was HIV-positive, and that he didn't want to go ahead with the marriage and ruin a woman's life.
Kiran Kumar, who works for a company in Bengaluru, was supposed to get married on December 1 this year.
Bengaluru: A 30-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for making false claims that he was HIV-positive to avoid a marriage arranged by his family. He was later granted bail by the local court.
Kiran Kumar, who works for a company at the Manyata Tech Park, was supposed to get married on December 1 this year.
However, in November when he was in the United States for work, he informed his brother that he was HIV-positive, and that he didn't want to go ahead with the marriage and ruin a woman's life. There were still 10 days to go for the wedding that had been fixed in June this year.
The bride's family apparently consoled his parents and told them to get another medical test done at a prominent hospital in Bengaluru. The second test proved negative, and the bride's family still wanted to go ahead with the wedding, only to realise that Kumar had only made a fake claim to evade the marriage.
The bride's family, which had spent over 2.5 lakh for the engagement ceremony in June, and another Rs 13 lakh-plus for wedding arrangements, filed a complaint with Bengaluru Police against Kumar's entire family.
When police questioned Kumar, he allegedly came up with a different version of the story and put the blame on the prospective bride. Kumar was subsequently arrested on charges of cheating, though the court granted him bail later.
