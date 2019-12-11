Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Bengaluru Man Arrested for Faking HIV to Avoid Marriage, Granted Bail

In November, when the man was in the United States for work, he informed his brother that he was HIV-positive, and that he didn't want to go ahead with the marriage and ruin a woman's life.

News18.com

Updated:December 11, 2019, 6:55 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bengaluru Man Arrested for Faking HIV to Avoid Marriage, Granted Bail
Kiran Kumar, who works for a company in Bengaluru, was supposed to get married on December 1 this year.

Bengaluru: A 30-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for making false claims that he was HIV-positive to avoid a marriage arranged by his family. He was later granted bail by the local court.

Kiran Kumar, who works for a company at the Manyata Tech Park, was supposed to get married on December 1 this year.

However, in November when he was in the United States for work, he informed his brother that he was HIV-positive, and that he didn't want to go ahead with the marriage and ruin a woman's life. There were still 10 days to go for the wedding that had been fixed in June this year.

The bride's family apparently consoled his parents and told them to get another medical test done at a prominent hospital in Bengaluru. The second test proved negative, and the bride's family still wanted to go ahead with the wedding, only to realise that Kumar had only made a fake claim to evade the marriage.

The bride's family, which had spent over 2.5 lakh for the engagement ceremony in June, and another Rs 13 lakh-plus for wedding arrangements, filed a complaint with Bengaluru Police against Kumar's entire family.

When police questioned Kumar, he allegedly came up with a different version of the story and put the blame on the prospective bride. Kumar was subsequently arrested on charges of cheating, though the court granted him bail later.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram