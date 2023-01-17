Bengaluru Man, Arrested In Money Laundering Case, Not Kannada Actor Manjunath: Reports

A man named Manjunath, who was recently arrested in Bengaluru (Karnataka), was thought of as a Kannada actor. The arrested man has allegedly created fake profiles using photos of girls and extorted money from people. He also goes by the nickname Sanju. Earlier, it was said that it was the actor Manjunath, who featured in the Kannada film Neuron. But later, it was clarified that the actor doesn’t have anything to do with the case.

The accused used to lure people by posing as a woman to extort money from them. A case has been registered in Suddagunte Palya Police station, Bengaluru about Sanju and his gang, who were laundering money online. The police have now caught all the six persons involved in this case. Further investigation is underway.

Neuron is helmed by Vikas Pushpagiri. Neha Patil, Shilpa Shetty and Vaishnavi Menon were the leads in the film. The scientific thriller also featured Jai Jagadish, Arvind Rao, Kabir Duhan Singh along with Manjunath. The film was backed by Vinay Kumar under the Friends Production banner. The storyline of the film is based on a PhD researcher, based in London, who comes to Bengaluru in search of his missing girlfriend. As he tries to track her down, eerie incidents take place and unusual people cross his path. He then tries to join the dots if they are related to the crime.

