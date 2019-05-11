Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Bengaluru Man 'Attacked' by Mob in Cinema Hall, Arrested For Allegedly Insulting National Anthem

In a post on social media, the 29-year-old said that he was punched in the face after he remained sitting while the national anthem was playing.

News18.com

Updated:May 11, 2019, 5:28 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bengaluru Man 'Attacked' by Mob in Cinema Hall, Arrested For Allegedly Insulting National Anthem
Image for representation. (Reuters Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: Bengaluru police on Wednesday arrested 29-year-old man after he refused to stand up while the national anthem was playing.

In a Twitter post, the resident of Sanjaynagar, wrote about being attacked by a mob at an INOX movie theatre after he had remained seated during the anthem. "I was assaulted and harassed by thugs at an INOX Movies theatre," he wrote.

In another statement on Reddit, Jithin described being physically assaulted by several other movie-goers, who then began to incite the crowd against him. "Thugs in front of me start a fight with me unprovoked because I did not stand up for the national anthem. I get hit on the face and they incite a crowd against me," the post reads.

According to him, the manager remained "flippant" about the incident and even the police dismissed the "mob".




Jithin was booked under the Prevention of Insult to National Honours Act for "disrespecting' the national anthem.

"Intially, the police told me they wanted to take my statement as I wanted to file a case against those who had attacked me but later they began to act hostile towards me and detained me against my will," he was quoted by The News Minute as saying.

The police told the Bengaluru-based news outlet that Jithin was arrested after a complaint was lodged according to which he had "hurled expletives" while the national anthem was playing.

A disclaimer in Jithin's post, however, contended that he was provoked into "unloading" the expletives after the crowd threatened him with bodily harm.

As per an earlier Supreme Court order, it is not mandatory to stand during the national anthem, if it is being played inside a cinema hall.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram