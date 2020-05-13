Bengaluru Man Barges into Apartment, Calls Women from Northeast 'Corona Carriers’, Arrested

A middle-aged man was arrested in Bengaluru after he allegedly barged into a neighbouring apartment where women from northeastern states reside and hurled racist abused at them.

The incident took place early on Monday when the accused, John Keen, barged into an apartment at Anepaly in central Bengaluru and allegedly called the women "corona carriers" (infected of coronavirus).

Police said the episode started with rumours that virus-hit people were staying the apartment. “Ashoknagar police have registered a suo motto case and arrested the accused," said Chetan Singh Rathore, DCP, Bengaluru Central. The case has been registered under IPC sections of molestation, illegal trespass and criminal intimidation.

BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje paid a visit to the women on Tuesday and assured them of all help and protection, adding that strict action will be taken against anyone attacking citizens from the northeast.

Visited our NE Sister's along with PI Sri Jagadeesh, assured them of their protection & every needed help.



Those who harassed our sisters has been arrested by police, strict action will be taken against every1 who attacks our NE people.



We are all with our people of North East. pic.twitter.com/fjg2QvJ2KB — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) May 12, 2020

This incident is the latest in a series of attacks on people from northeast India amid the outbreak of COVID-19. On March 28, two students from Tripura residing in Mysore were called and denied entry at a local supermarket.