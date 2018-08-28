English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Bengaluru Man Gouges Out Father's Eyes With Bare Hands Over Property Dispute
According to police, Abishek Chethan, who was the eldest son, had been pressuring his father to transfer his residential property in JP Nagar in his name.
Representative image.
Bengaluru: In a case of shocking brutality, a 40-year-old man gouged out his 65-year-old father’s eyes over a property dispute in Bengaluru on Tuesday.
The father, Parameshwar, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. According to police, Abishek Chethan, who was the eldest son, had been pressuring his father to transfer his residential property in JP Nagar in his name.
Parameshwar had distributed his wealth between his three children – Abhishek, and his younger son and daughter. But he had kept the JP Nagar house in his and his wife’s name. But Parameshwar’s wife Vasantha Kumari died a month ago and since then Chethan had been demanding that the property be transferred to him.
On Tuesday, Chethan entered his father’s house and plucked his eyeballs with his bare hands. Prameshwar screamed and the neighbours who heard his voice rushed to help him.
The residents rushed to catch Chethan who was trying to flee the scene. He was later handed over to JP Nagar police, who have registered an FIR and are conducting an investigation. A family member alleged that Chethan was a drug addict and his father did not wish to give him more handouts.
