GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Bengaluru Man Gouges Out Father's Eyes With Bare Hands Over Property Dispute

According to police, Abishek Chethan, who was the eldest son, had been pressuring his father to transfer his residential property in JP Nagar in his name.

Sharath Sharma Kalagaru | News18

Updated:August 28, 2018, 6:20 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bengaluru Man Gouges Out Father's Eyes With Bare Hands Over Property Dispute
Representative image.
Loading...
Bengaluru: In a case of shocking brutality, a 40-year-old man gouged out his 65-year-old father’s eyes over a property dispute in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The father, Parameshwar, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. According to police, Abishek Chethan, who was the eldest son, had been pressuring his father to transfer his residential property in JP Nagar in his name.

Parameshwar had distributed his wealth between his three children – Abhishek, and his younger son and daughter. But he had kept the JP Nagar house in his and his wife’s name. But Parameshwar’s wife Vasantha Kumari died a month ago and since then Chethan had been demanding that the property be transferred to him.

On Tuesday, Chethan entered his father’s house and plucked his eyeballs with his bare hands. Prameshwar screamed and the neighbours who heard his voice rushed to help him.

The residents rushed to catch Chethan who was trying to flee the scene. He was later handed over to JP Nagar police, who have registered an FIR and are conducting an investigation. A family member alleged that Chethan was a drug addict and his father did not wish to give him more handouts.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery

Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
  • 9
    gold
  • 19
    SILVER
  • 22
    BRONZE
  • TOTAl 50
Loading...