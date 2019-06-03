Bengaluru Man Hangs 12-year-old Son to Death, Daughter Films Incident on Phone

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Bengaluru Man Hangs 12-year-old Son to Death, Daughter Films Incident on Phone
The 3 minute, 47 second video shows Suresh forcefully hanging Varun from the ceiling fan as his wife and daughter cry and move around.
File photo of Geetha and her son.
Loading...
Bengaluru: In a disturbing incident reported from Bengaluru, a man forcefully hung his 12-year-old son to a ceiling fan and convinced his wife to commit suicide on Sunday. The incident took place in Vibhutinagar in HAL and was shot on phone by the accused’s teenaged daughter.
Suresh Babu, 43, is a sales executive while his wife Geethbai worked as a house help in a nearby residential locality, the police said.
The couple ran into financial trouble after running a chit fund which incurred losses. They had borrowed money from private money lenders and when they failed to repay it, Suresh and his wife decided to kill themselves and their 17-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son, Varun.
The 3 minute, 47 second video shows Suresh forcefully hanging Varun from the ceiling fan as Geetha and his daughter cry and move around. The daughter is heard pleading in Marathi to leave her brother alone. The video ends abruptly when Geetha snatches the phone from her daughter’s hand. Police conjecture that she killed herself afterwards.
"As per Suresh's statement to the police, the daughter stopped him when he was attempting to kill himself," said Abdul Wahad, DCP Whitefield.
Suresh initially told the cops that it was Geetha who killed the son and later committed suicide. However, on investigation, police found that it was a mass suicide attempt. Suresh has been arrested and charged with murder and abetment to suicide.
Suresh Babu, 43, is a sales executive while his wife Geethbai worked as a house help in a nearby residential locality, the police said.
The couple ran into financial trouble after running a chit fund which incurred losses. They had borrowed money from private money lenders and when they failed to repay it, Suresh and his wife decided to kill themselves and their 17-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son, Varun.
The 3 minute, 47 second video shows Suresh forcefully hanging Varun from the ceiling fan as Geetha and his daughter cry and move around. The daughter is heard pleading in Marathi to leave her brother alone. The video ends abruptly when Geetha snatches the phone from her daughter’s hand. Police conjecture that she killed herself afterwards.
"As per Suresh's statement to the police, the daughter stopped him when he was attempting to kill himself," said Abdul Wahad, DCP Whitefield.
Suresh initially told the cops that it was Geetha who killed the son and later committed suicide. However, on investigation, police found that it was a mass suicide attempt. Suresh has been arrested and charged with murder and abetment to suicide.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame Now Rs 520 Crore Away from Surpassing Avatar As Highest-grossing Movie Ever
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Photographer Becomes Star After Stunning Crowd Catch
- Instagram Influencer Trolled For Saying She Sold Only 36 Apparel to 2.6 Million Followers, Fights Back
- PUBG: The Recent Incidents Indicate This Game is More Dangerous Than You May Imagine
- What Happens When Cricket Meets Dance? TikTok’s New Challenge Lets Fans Show off Skills
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results