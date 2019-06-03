Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Bengaluru Man Hangs 12-year-old Son to Death, Daughter Films Incident on Phone

The 3 minute, 47 second video shows Suresh forcefully hanging Varun from the ceiling fan as his wife and daughter cry and move around.

Revathi Rajeevan | CNN-News18

Updated:June 3, 2019, 11:43 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bengaluru Man Hangs 12-year-old Son to Death, Daughter Films Incident on Phone
File photo of Geetha and her son.
Loading...
Bengaluru: In a disturbing incident reported from Bengaluru, a man forcefully hung his 12-year-old son to a ceiling fan and convinced his wife to commit suicide on Sunday. The incident took place in Vibhutinagar in HAL and was shot on phone by the accused’s teenaged daughter.

Suresh Babu, 43, is a sales executive while his wife Geethbai worked as a house help in a nearby residential locality, the police said.

The couple ran into financial trouble after running a chit fund which incurred losses. They had borrowed money from private money lenders and when they failed to repay it, Suresh and his wife decided to kill themselves and their 17-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son, Varun.

The 3 minute, 47 second video shows Suresh forcefully hanging Varun from the ceiling fan as Geetha and his daughter cry and move around. The daughter is heard pleading in Marathi to leave her brother alone. The video ends abruptly when Geetha snatches the phone from her daughter’s hand. Police conjecture that she killed herself afterwards.

"As per Suresh's statement to the police, the daughter stopped him when he was attempting to kill himself," said Abdul Wahad, DCP Whitefield.

Suresh initially told the cops that it was Geetha who killed the son and later committed suicide. However, on investigation, police found that it was a mass suicide attempt. Suresh has been arrested and charged with murder and abetment to suicide.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram