Bengaluru Man Kills Estranged Wife, Then Travels to Kolkata and Kills Mother-in-law Before Shooting Self

In a shocking incident, a 42-year-old man killed his estranged wife at their Bengaluru house, then travelled all the way to Kolkata and shot his mother-in-law before ending his own life with a pistol.

According to a report in NDTV, Amit Agarwal, a chartered accountant, and his wife Shilpi Dhandhania had a son and were on the verge of taking a divorce.

On Monday, Agarwal reached his wife’s maternal house in Kolkata’s Phoolbagan area and had a heated argument with his in-laws during which he fished out a gun and shot at his mother-in-law. Shocked by Agarwal’s sudden move, his father-in-law, ran out of the apartment and asked his neighbour for help.

Police were called in immediately and the officials found both the mother-in-law and Agarwal lying dead in a pool of blood.

Agarwal’s suicide note recovered from the spot said he had murdered his wife in their Bengaluru home before travelling to Kolkata to carry out the second killing.







The police have refrained from divulging any information about the couple’s son but said that he is safe.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

