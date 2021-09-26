Bengaluru Man, Acquitted of Triple Murder, Arrested for Killing Wife Using Screwdriver

A 39-year-old man has been arrested by Bengaluru police for the murder of his wife on September 22. Kantharaju, a financier, was arrested after he killed his wife Roopa, 34, in their home in Annapoorneshwari Nagar.

“On September 22, around 5:30pm, Kantharaju beat Roopa’s head with an iron rod after a fight. When she fell down, he stabbed with screwdriver in her neck, stabbed her with a knife and fled the spot," said a statement from the office of DCP, West Bengaluru.

Police arrested Kantharaju, 39, on Friday and seized the screwdriver, knife, two mobile phones and a two-wheeler from the accused.

The body was found by the father-in-law and brother-in-law of the deceased. The couple has a seven-year-old son.

The murder took place after a fight between the couple. Kantharaju had suspected Roopa’s fidelity and attempted to kill her multiple times before, News18 Kannada reported. The accused was earlier acquitted in a triple murder case, West Bengaluru police said.

