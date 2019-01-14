Bengaluru Man Organises Session on ‘How to Copy in Exams’, Ends up Apologising to Police

A session on "HOW 2 COPY IN EXAMS" could be attractive to many, but a similar event which was scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on Sunday was cancelled due to low attendance. The advertisement of the same had been doing rounds on Whatsapp with details of venue and registration process.In fact, the organiser Punith B, a personality development trainer from Bengaluru got unexpected responses. While some students reportedly registered, others thought it was a prank. Punith also got a piece of advice from the police.However, he claimed that the session was about “life exams” and not academic tests."When results are out, we see news about students committing suicide, going into depression, leaving homes. This was a motivational session to teach that life exam is more important than university exams,” Punith said.To make the ad catchier, he pegged the line on how to copy in exams, instead of how to score well in exams. “I thought when we say how to copy in exams, those with negative mindset will come there and we can give them transformation," said Punith.But he seems to be mistaken. Only about ten students registered. "They must have thought it's a joke or some prank," said Punith, an engineering graduate.However, he did get some attention from police who advised him to be cautious. He has also given in writing to the police that he would not do this again. He maintains that his ad only meant how to copy from the life of great personalities in life's exam.The police told CNN News18 that the organiser was coaching at various institutes and that the said advertisement was only an attempt to get attention of the students.