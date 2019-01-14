English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bengaluru Man Organises Session on ‘How to Copy in Exams’, Ends up Apologising to Police
He maintains that his ad only meant how to 'copy from the life of great personalities in life's exam.'
He maintains that his ad only meant how to 'copy from the life of great personalities in life's exam.'
Loading...
Bengaluru: A session on "HOW 2 COPY IN EXAMS" could be attractive to many, but a similar event which was scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on Sunday was cancelled due to low attendance. The advertisement of the same had been doing rounds on Whatsapp with details of venue and registration process.
In fact, the organiser Punith B, a personality development trainer from Bengaluru got unexpected responses. While some students reportedly registered, others thought it was a prank. Punith also got a piece of advice from the police.
However, he claimed that the session was about “life exams” and not academic tests.
"When results are out, we see news about students committing suicide, going into depression, leaving homes. This was a motivational session to teach that life exam is more important than university exams,” Punith said.
To make the ad catchier, he pegged the line on how to copy in exams, instead of how to score well in exams. “I thought when we say how to copy in exams, those with negative mindset will come there and we can give them transformation," said Punith.
But he seems to be mistaken. Only about ten students registered. "They must have thought it's a joke or some prank," said Punith, an engineering graduate.
However, he did get some attention from police who advised him to be cautious. He has also given in writing to the police that he would not do this again. He maintains that his ad only meant how to copy from the life of great personalities in life's exam.
The police told CNN News18 that the organiser was coaching at various institutes and that the said advertisement was only an attempt to get attention of the students.
In fact, the organiser Punith B, a personality development trainer from Bengaluru got unexpected responses. While some students reportedly registered, others thought it was a prank. Punith also got a piece of advice from the police.
However, he claimed that the session was about “life exams” and not academic tests.
"When results are out, we see news about students committing suicide, going into depression, leaving homes. This was a motivational session to teach that life exam is more important than university exams,” Punith said.
To make the ad catchier, he pegged the line on how to copy in exams, instead of how to score well in exams. “I thought when we say how to copy in exams, those with negative mindset will come there and we can give them transformation," said Punith.
But he seems to be mistaken. Only about ten students registered. "They must have thought it's a joke or some prank," said Punith, an engineering graduate.
However, he did get some attention from police who advised him to be cautious. He has also given in writing to the police that he would not do this again. He maintains that his ad only meant how to copy from the life of great personalities in life's exam.
The police told CNN News18 that the organiser was coaching at various institutes and that the said advertisement was only an attempt to get attention of the students.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jason Momoa's Film Aquaman Becomes the First DCEU Film to Cross $1 Billion at the Box Office
- So Happy You Said Yes: Chris Pratt Announces Engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger
- Suzuki Jimny SUV Modified to Look Like Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon - See Pics
- Following Sexual Harassment Allegations, Rajkumar Hirani's Munna Bhai 3 on hold?
- Pakistan University to Celebrate Sisters' Day on Valentine's Day to Promote 'Islamic Traditions'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results