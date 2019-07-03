Take the pledge to vote

Bengaluru Man Refuses to Hug Friend Due to Bad Breath, Gets Stabbed in Stomach

After getting stabbed, Shoaib called his brother Shahid for help but Nabi stabbed him too before fleeing the spot.

News18.com

Updated:July 3, 2019, 10:53 AM IST
Image for representation.
Bengaluru: A man’s refusal to hug his friend due to bad breath nearly cost him his life on Sunday when the friend stabbed him in a fit of rage in Mavalli near Kalasipalyam in Bengaluru.

The incident took place around 11.45pm when Shoaib and Nabi chanced upon each other. Nabi allegedly tried to hug Shoaib, who pushed him away citing his bad breath. This led to a heated argument between the two and Nabi first abused him and then took out a knife and stabbed Shoaib in the stomach.

According to a report in Times of India, Shoaib called his brother Shahid for help, who reached the spot within a few minutes but Nabi stabbed Shahid too before fleeing the spot.

Shoaib, 23 and Shahid, 21, are residents of Wilson Garden in the city. They were treated at a private hospital and are out of danger.

The police have arrested Nabi, a resident of Siddapura, for stabbing the brothers. A case of attempt to murder under Section 307 of IPC has been registered against the accused.

