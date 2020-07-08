INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Bengaluru Mayor in Home Quarantine after PA Tests Positive for Covid-19

Image for representation. (Reuters)

Image for representation. (Reuters)

The PA was among the 30 staff at BBMP head office who tested positive over the last couple of days, he said.

  • PTI Bengaluru
  • Last Updated: July 8, 2020, 3:34 PM IST
Share this:

Bengaluru Mayor M Gautham Kumar is under home quarantine after his Personal Assistant tested positive for COVID-19, a city civic body official said here on Wednesday.

"He has been in home isolation since yesterday after his PA tested positive," a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike official told PTI.


The PA was among the 30 staff at BBMP head office who tested positive over the last couple of days, he said.

The office would now be closed to the public from July 9 to 24 and BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar had issued an order to this effect, he said.

Next Story
Loading