Bengaluru: Woman, Daughter Crushed After Portion of Metro Pillar Collapses on Bike; Rescue Ops Underway

Two persons were crushed after a reinforcement bar of an under-construction Metro pillar collapsed in Bengaluru’s Nagawara. The victims were a woman and her daughter. Rescue operations are underway to find out it more people were injured in the incident.

The beam reportedly collapsed on the bike in which a couple was taking their child to a day care centre. Lohit Kumar, his wife Tejaswini were on their way to drop their child to the centre when the incident took place in HBR layout. The two were riding on a two wheeler on the road when the pier reportedly swayed and collapsed onto the road. The structure or pillar is built on metal rods and then mounted on the column.

A few days back, a 37-year-old woman ragpicker was crushed to death when a huge iron metal plate fixed on a Mumbai Metro pillar crashed on her near the Viviana Mall in Thane officials said on Thursday.

The Thane Fire Brigade authorities said the incident occurred at around 10 a.m. when the woman was walking beside one of the pillars when the metal plate suddenly gave away and fell directly on her from above.

Trapped by the large object, the woman tumbled into the ditch dug around the pillar foundation and succumbed instantly, said an official.

The victim has been identified as Sunita Babasaheb Kamble, residing in Lokmanya Nagarpada.

