1-min read

Bengaluru Metro to Extend Train Services on New Year's Eve

Train services will be extended beyond 11 PM, till 1.30 AM.

Revathi Rajeevan | News18.com

Updated:December 27, 2018, 2:52 PM IST
Bengaluru Metro to Extend Train Services on New Year's Eve
File photo of Bengaluru metro.
Bengaluru: Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is extending its train services on New Year's Eve. Train services will be extended beyond 11 PM, till 1.30 AM.

The last train from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station - Majestic, to all the four directions will be at 2 AM on January 1, BMRCL has informed.

During the hours after 11 PM, only paper tickets will be issued at MG Road, Trinity, Cubbon Park Stations for Rs. 50. No tokens will be issued during this extended period at these stations.

However, the paper tickets will also be available for purchase in advance from 8pm on December 31, 2018 at all metro stations. Smart card holders can travel as usual with the normal discounted fares even during the extended period

The extension of metro service is expected to ease the movement to and from MG Road and surrounding areas where a vehicle ban has been issued from 8pm till 2am on the New Year’s eve night.


