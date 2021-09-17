Bengaluru Metro to Run From 6 AM To 10 PM Starting Saturday With Covid Norms

Bengaluru’s metro lines will now operate longer hours beginning Saturday, with more people returning to work and schools resuming regular lessons.

Namma Metro trains will run from 6 AM to 10 PM beginning Saturday, according to a statement from the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation, with the last Metro service of the day departing the terminal stations at 9:30 PM, throughout the week.

The frequency of trains on the Purple Line and Green Line will also rise beginning Saturday, with trains running every five minutes during peak hours and up to every ten minutes during non-peak hours.

“There will be train services every 10 minutes from Silk Institute and Kengeri stations throughout the day," an official release stated, adding that the frequency may be affected on weekends and holidays.

However, passengers will be required to follow Covid rules, which include wearing masks, maintaining social distance, and practising hand cleanliness, according to the announcement.

Karnataka logged 1,003 fresh COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths on Friday, taking the total number of infections to 29,66,194 and the toll to 37,573.

The day also saw 1,199 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,12,633.

Bengaluru Urban topped in the number of new infections with 310, as the city saw 276 discharges and six deaths. The total number of active cases in the state stood at 15,960.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.67 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.79 per cent. Behind Bengaluru Urban in the fatality count was Belagavi (3), Dakshina Kannada (2), followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Dakshina Kannada had 124, Kodagu 96, Udupi 94, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,42,950, Mysuru was next with 1,77,149 and Tumakuru 1,19,861.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,19,417, followed by Mysuru 1,74,211 and Tumakuru 1,18,123. Cumulatively a total of 4,60,04,395 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,48,496 were on Friday alone.

