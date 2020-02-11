Bengaluru MLA’s Son Nalapad, Out on Bail After Pub Assault, ‘Flees After Ramming Bentley’

Bengaluru: Mohammad Nalapad, the notorious son of Congress MLA NA Harris, is in the news once again for all the wrong reasons. This time, he has been accused of rash driving and ramming his Bentley car into a motorbike and an auto causing injuries to a few people last Sunday.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police have now issued a notice asking him to appear for questioning at the earliest. According to eye witnesses, Nalapad was at the wheel and fled from the scene after the accident, leaving the car there.

Next day, his gunman appeared before the police to own up to the accident, telling them that he was the one driving the car.

Speaking to media, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) BR Ravikanthe Gowda said "Nalapad's gunman had claimed that he was at the wheel. But eye witnesses claim that Mohammad Nalapad was at the wheel. He had fled the scene. We have now issued him a notice for questioning".

Neither Nalapad, nor his father Harris were available for comments.

Nalapad had hit the national headlines two years ago for allegedly brutally attacking a youth at an upscale pub in Bengaluru in early 2018. He was arrested and had to cool his heels at a prison for 116 days.

He is now out on conditional bail facing several serious criminal charges. The new controversy is likely to blow up in Karnataka's political circles.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.