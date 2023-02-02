CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#EntertainmentNews#IncomeTax#CricketLive#BiggBoss16
Home » News » India » Bengaluru: Enroute School, Mom & Daughter Crushed to Death by Truck; Husband Got SOS from Car
1-MIN READ

Bengaluru: Enroute School, Mom & Daughter Crushed to Death by Truck; Husband Got SOS from Car

By: News Desk

Edited By: Revathi Hariharan

News18.com

Last Updated: February 02, 2023, 12:51 IST

Bengaluru, India

Photos of the incident show the cement mixer fallen on the side of the car, completely flattening it. (News18 Photo)

Photos of the incident show the cement mixer fallen on the side of the car, completely flattening it. (News18 Photo)

Police officials said they had to use four cranes and an excavator to move the truck before the bodies could be removed from the car.

A 47-year-old woman and her 15-year-old daughter were crushed to death after a cement mixer truck toppled over their car in Bengaluru.

The incident took place near Kaggalipura area in the outskirts of Bengaluru when the woman – identified as Gayathri Kumar, was on her way to drop off her daughter at school. Her daughter – identified as Samatha Kumar – was a class 10 student.

The incident reportedly occurred around 8:30 am when a speeding cement mixer was trying to make a slight turn while moving adjacent to the car, but was forced to break suddenly causing the truck to overturn.

Photos of the incident show the cement mixer fallen on the side of the car, completely flattening the hatchback. Police officials said they had to use four cranes and an excavator to move the truck before the bodies could be removed from the car.

According to local media reports, a few seconds after the accident, a text message was sent to Gayathri’s husband, via the car’s emergency system. However, by the time he got them, the duo had already died.

The driver of the truck reportedly managed to escape from the spot. The Bengaluru Police has formed a special team to trace the owner and driver of the vehicle.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. Bangalore
  2. bengaluru
  3. Bengaluru accident
  4. bengaluru news
first published:February 02, 2023, 12:05 IST
last updated:February 02, 2023, 12:51 IST
Read More