A 47-year-old woman and her 15-year-old daughter were crushed to death after a cement mixer truck toppled over their car in Bengaluru.

The incident took place near Kaggalipura area in the outskirts of Bengaluru when the woman – identified as Gayathri Kumar, was on her way to drop off her daughter at school. Her daughter – identified as Samatha Kumar – was a class 10 student.

The incident reportedly occurred around 8:30 am when a speeding cement mixer was trying to make a slight turn while moving adjacent to the car, but was forced to break suddenly causing the truck to overturn.

Karnataka | A woman namely Gayathri Kumar and her daughter Samatha Kumar died when a concrete mixer truck overturned and crushed their vehicle on Bengaluru’s Bannerghatta Road. Police identified the truck owner and search for the driver and owner is underway: Bengaluru Police pic.twitter.com/Wi0jLUHoUa— ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2023

Photos of the incident show the cement mixer fallen on the side of the car, completely flattening the hatchback. Police officials said they had to use four cranes and an excavator to move the truck before the bodies could be removed from the car.

According to local media reports, a few seconds after the accident, a text message was sent to Gayathri’s husband, via the car’s emergency system. However, by the time he got them, the duo had already died.

The driver of the truck reportedly managed to escape from the spot. The Bengaluru Police has formed a special team to trace the owner and driver of the vehicle.

